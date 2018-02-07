1 읽는 중

BTS' Miss Right ⑥: Surprisingly, Winning Worldwide Handsome JIN Over Isn't That Difficult

Photo from online community

Idol group BTS has stolen the hearts of every ARMY around the world, but what does it take to steal the hearts of the Bangtan Boys?

It doesn't take much to win the Worldwide Handsome over.

BTS members have spoken about their Miss Right several times (and quite concretely too). Every time they do, we can't help our hearts fluttering at the chance that we might match the girl of their dreams. Here's VoomVoom to tell you all about it.

Up next is Jin.

Who does the Worldwide Handsome envision in his dreams?

Jin says that he likes someone who "can cook, care [for him], who has a kind and sweet nature."

What about in terms of looks? He says he likes a 'puppy' face rather than a 'kitty.'

What would his dream girl dress like? Jin says that likes someone wearing a boxy top. To be specific, he probably likes someone wearing an over-sized T-shirt or a sweater, and a bottom that reveals one's legs, like tight skinny jeans.

You can't really put a finger on Jin's Miss Right, especially compared to other members. Perhaps he hasn't really thought about his type, or maybe he doesn't have much experience with girls?

Well, at least there's something unusual about his type. Jin says he likes someone "who's plus-sized and cute." Considering that a lot of guys don't say out loud that they like plus-size girls, you could say that Jin yearns for an extraordinary trait.

And the key to Jin's heart seems to be "cute." He says that "he likes a cute, sophisticated type," "likes cute sneakers rather than heels, wearing glasses and one or two bracelets," "she has to match her age, I don't like too much cute."

If you're a "cute" type of girl, then perhaps a future with Jin is in store for you. Jin doesn't seem to have a concrete type, so why not put on a boxy T-shirt and bring out your cute charms.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

