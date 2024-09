EXO's first Japanese album 'COUNTDOWN' topped Oricon's daily album chart and Oricon's weekly album chart as well.

Congratulations!

EXO first topped Oricon's weekly chart with its 2015-released single 'Love Me Right ~Romantic Universe~'. Oricon stated via its official website that the record was "a first for non-Japanese groups to land No.1 both its debut single and album."

EXO will stage concerts from February 23 to 24 at Kyocera Dome, Osaka.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com