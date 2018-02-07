Blast from the Past: Yearbook Photos of Top K-pop Boy Band Members

Fans cherish pre-debut photos of stars. VoomVoom has compiled here a selection of yearbook photos of top K-pop stars.

Can you tell who's who from these baby photos?

Lee Dae-hwi, Hwang Min-hyun, and Kang Daniel are all donning glasses in the photos, with baby fat cheeks.

Joo Haknyeon, who was one of the most popular members on the second season of the audition show Produce 101, is also wearing glasses. Many have commented that his yearbook photo resembles Jin of BTS.

Xiumin of EXO seems a bit plumper than he is now. "I used to weigh 75 ㎏ at 160 ㎝ of height when I was in elementary school," confessed the EXO star.

Chen and Chanyeol are also wearing glasses in their yearbook photos.

Jimin of BTS seems he is on the list of K-pop boy band members wearing glasses in yearbook photos. The said photo is from his middle school yearbook. He didn't use to wear glasses in elementary school, he says.

In the yearbook photos, the K-pop stars are looking just as lovely as they do now.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

