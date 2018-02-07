VIDEO: "BTS World" Simulation Game Featuring Exclusive 10K Photos of BTS to be Launched

1 읽는 중

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

Attention to all ARMYs out there! On January 6, BigHit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk revealed that a simulation game where players can become the manager of BTS and take care of members is on its way.

You can't miss this!

The game is a collaboration of Bang Si-hyuk and his cousin Bang Jun-hyuk, the chairman of the mobile gaming industry Netmarble. The two have coupled gaming and K-pop, and seek to knock on the door of the global market with a novelty.

Bang Si-hyuk and BTS. Photo by VoomVoom

Bang Si-hyuk and BTS. Photo by VoomVoom

Scene from &#34;BTS World.&#34; Photo from YouTube

Scene from &#34;BTS World.&#34; Photo from YouTube

The game contains exclusive photos and videos of BTS members. (And we got our hands on the official gameplay video released at the press conference!) Bang Jun-hyuk stated, "more than 10,000 photos and over 100 videos will be incorporated into the game," and that "BTS took photo shoots, acted, and recorded new tracks exclusively for this game," meaning that there are some never-before-seen footages of BTS on this specific game.

Scene from &#34;BTS World.&#34; Photo from YouTube

Scene from &#34;BTS World.&#34; Photo from YouTube

See the gameplay video, and it feels like the users and BTS members are interacting one on one.

In the "BTS World" official gameplay video, the Bangtan boys, wearing a smile to brighten up your day, asks "Manager, what's our schedule today?"

Photo from Netmarble.

Photo from Netmarble.

"BTS World" is to be launched in the first half of 2018. With the news spreading like wildfire, ARMYs all over the world are on the edge of their seat. Some even worry that the game could turn into a dating simulation game really soon (wink wink).

▶ Click to see the official gameplay video of "BTS World"!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

