This Girl Group Member Caught on Camera Being Chummy with BTS' J-HOPE

중앙일보

Photo from online community

BTS' J-Hope and Red Velvet's Wendy seem to be acquainted with one another. Many are closely watching the friendship of the members of the 'top' idol groups.

Lucky girl.

At the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards, held on January 25, at Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, fans caught J-Hope and Wendy meeting and greeting each other.

As BTS and Red Velvet switched stages, J-Hope recognized Wendy, and Wendy gave J-Hope a thumbs up.

Netizens stated "pretty meets handsome" "J-Hope smiles, Wendy congratulates and claps" "this is a friendship I've never seen," expressing surprise at the unexpected friendship.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

