1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"It was a big lie" Why BTS' SUGA Holds a Grudge Against Bang Si-hyuk

중앙일보

입력

Suga shared his backstory on how he came to join BTS.

For three years, Suga continues to blame Bang.

In a previous interview, Suga shared his story on how he was tricked into joining BTS by BigHit CEO Bang Si-hyuk.

According to Suga, before debut, he was guaranteed by Bang that he "wouldn't need to perform to complex choreography, but just simple dance routines." Bang also stated that Suga would need to "only work on [his] rap skills."

After he made his debut, however, Suga has to perform a powerful, rigorous choreography every time he went on stage. Suga told Bang Si-hyuk that "BTS has the most elaborate choreography out of all the artists in the studio," and added, "Mr. Bang tricked me with sweet words three years ago."

Bang Si-hyuk replied "After hearing what you said, I think you need more dance practice sessions," making everyone laugh.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT