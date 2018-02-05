"It was a big lie" Why BTS' SUGA Holds a Grudge Against Bang Si-hyuk

Suga shared his backstory on how he came to join BTS.

For three years, Suga continues to blame Bang.

In a previous interview, Suga shared his story on how he was tricked into joining BTS by BigHit CEO Bang Si-hyuk.

According to Suga, before debut, he was guaranteed by Bang that he "wouldn't need to perform to complex choreography, but just simple dance routines." Bang also stated that Suga would need to "only work on [his] rap skills."

After he made his debut, however, Suga has to perform a powerful, rigorous choreography every time he went on stage. Suga told Bang Si-hyuk that "BTS has the most elaborate choreography out of all the artists in the studio," and added, "Mr. Bang tricked me with sweet words three years ago."

Bang Si-hyuk replied "After hearing what you said, I think you need more dance practice sessions," making everyone laugh.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

