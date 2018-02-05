1 읽는 중

RM of BTS and CAMILA CABELLO Say They Would Like to Collaborate with Each Other

Camila Cabello, whose single "Havana" is currently topping Billboard Hot 100, has picked BTS as the artist she would like to collaborate with.

Cabello told her fans that it would be "cool" to work with BTS.

Cabello has mentioned on multiple occasions during her fan meeting in Japan that she would like to work with BTS. She said that she likes "MIC Drop," and that it would be "cool" to do a joint project with the seven-piece boy band.

Cabello is one of the hottest figures in the pop music at the moment. RM, the leader of BTS, has also revealed in a recent interview with Ilgan Sports that he would like to collaborate with her.

Will BTS-Cabello collaboration be happening? We certainly hope so.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

