1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Fans from Australia Having the Time of Their Lives in Seoul

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ tvN

ⓒ tvN

Australian ARMYs made a guest appearance on a Korean talk show titled Friendly Driver broadcast on tvN.

"My husband supports my ARMY activities," she said.

Comedian Kim Young-chul and rapper Micro Dot who emcee the show greeted the two BTS fans from Australia.

When one of the emcees asked, "are you adjusting well to the time difference?" the BTS fans replied that their time is always adjusted to the "Korean time" as BTS' music video and song releases are scheduled to the Korea Standard Time. "I always set the time on my phone to whichever country BTS is visiting at the moment," they added.

"My husband is very understanding of my love for BTS," the Australian ARMY explained. "Whenever he sees something about BTS, he lets me know," she added.

Kim and Micro Dot were the ARMYs' tour guides for the day.

ⓒ tvN

ⓒ tvN

The first place they visited was a show room filled with BTS merchandise. The ARMYs teared up at the sight of cardboard cutouts of the members of BTS. They also purchased a huge selection of cosmetics products used by BTS members. The Australian ARMY duo took photos at the spot where BTS had sat.

ⓒ tvN

ⓒ tvN

The last place they visited was BTS' favorite restaurant since their trainee days. The owner of the restaurant let them dine at the table where BTS members used to sit.

ⓒ tvN

ⓒ tvN

BTS stunned the global crowd at American Music Awards (AMA) 2017. The band's single "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki has charted on Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks. The South Korean boy band's world domination seems to be well on its way.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT