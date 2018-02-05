BTS Fans from Australia Having the Time of Their Lives in Seoul

Australian ARMYs made a guest appearance on a Korean talk show titled Friendly Driver broadcast on tvN.

"My husband supports my ARMY activities," she said.

Comedian Kim Young-chul and rapper Micro Dot who emcee the show greeted the two BTS fans from Australia.

When one of the emcees asked, "are you adjusting well to the time difference?" the BTS fans replied that their time is always adjusted to the "Korean time" as BTS' music video and song releases are scheduled to the Korea Standard Time. "I always set the time on my phone to whichever country BTS is visiting at the moment," they added.

"My husband is very understanding of my love for BTS," the Australian ARMY explained. "Whenever he sees something about BTS, he lets me know," she added.

Kim and Micro Dot were the ARMYs' tour guides for the day.

The first place they visited was a show room filled with BTS merchandise. The ARMYs teared up at the sight of cardboard cutouts of the members of BTS. They also purchased a huge selection of cosmetics products used by BTS members. The Australian ARMY duo took photos at the spot where BTS had sat.

The last place they visited was BTS' favorite restaurant since their trainee days. The owner of the restaurant let them dine at the table where BTS members used to sit.

BTS stunned the global crowd at American Music Awards (AMA) 2017. The band's single "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki has charted on Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks. The South Korean boy band's world domination seems to be well on its way.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

