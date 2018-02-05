1 읽는 중

Six Out of Seven BTS Members Attend This University

Photo from Global Cyber University

Six out of the seven BTS boys goes to this university in Korea. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently studying at Global Cyber University. The oldest, Jin, already graduated from Konkuk University's Department of Film and Animation.

Imagine taking the same course with BTS.

The rest of the six BTS members are either a student or a graduate of Global Cyber University's Entertainment & Broadcasting Major. BTS also appeared on a promotion clip for the school in 2016.

In the video, RM says "Where you can study without being stressed out, where your dreams come true. Global Cyber University." He adds "Like its namesake, its courses are carried out entirely online, so you can take courses whenever you please. It's a wonder. The fun-filled university will fill your life with joy."

Global Cyber University. Hall used by Entertainment & Broadcasting majors.

Members cheered on RM, adding a hoot at the end of every sentence RM said. While other members seemed a bit shy, RM continued to speak up. RM finished his speech by saying "Reach for your dreams. Global Cyber University. We're BTS."

Global Cyber University posted the clip on YouTube, stating that "RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook all six members are studying at Global Cyber University. Best of luck to our students who are busy promoting their second studio album! Blood Sweat & Tears."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

