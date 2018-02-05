1 읽는 중

BTS' Miss Right ④: SUGA Knows What He Wants In a Woman

중앙일보

Suga. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Idol group BTS has stolen the hearts of every ARMY around the world, but what does it take to steal the hearts of the Bangtan Boys?

Could you be his type?

BTS members have spoken about their Miss Right several times (and quite concretely too). Every time they do, we can't help our hearts fluttering at the chance that we might match the girl of their dreams. Here's VoomVoom to tell you all about it.

Next up is Suga.

Suga. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

We all dream of sitting side-by-side with our dates doing together what we love. Suga's not so different. Suga states his type as someone who shares his interests, and elaborates that he likes "someone into music, someone into hip-hop."

But here's something peculiar. Whereas people who like hip-hop also enjoy going clubbing, Suga puts his foot down and says no to clubs. He says that "I like girls who like hip-hop but doesn't like clubs." He adds to his wishes "girls who wear expensive headphones," repeatedly showing his desires to meet someone with a thing for music.

In terms of appearance, Suga likes someone sexy. I guess that means he would choose sophisticated over cute. He says his dream girl would dress in "a white, boxy T-shirt with black leggings or skinny jeans." His dream girl should probably be someone who doesn't dress up that much but has beautiful legs.

Suga. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Suga. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Could you be Suga's type? Suga, describing his Miss Right very concretely, seems to be very resolute in finding his exact type. If you're anywhere near Suga's descriptions, perhaps a romance lies in your future.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

