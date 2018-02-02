1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' Hopes and Dreams 2018 ⑦: JUNGKOOK Wants to Guest on This TV Show

중앙일보

입력

BTS&#39; Jungkook. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

BTS&#39; Jungkook. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

The seven-piece K-pop band has made 2017 their year, breaking records at home and abroad.

He would fit in perfectly.

They won countless trophies at major music awards, some of the most notable ones being the Record of the Year Award at Golden Disc, Grand Prize at Seoul Music Awards, Artist of the Year Award at Mnet Asia Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

BTS was, without doubt, the most nominated K-pop artist of 2017. "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki made it into Billboard's Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks and their album "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" released in September last year stayed on Billboard 200 for fifteen weeks straight.

The group also topped Social 50 for 58 weeks, beating a number of major artists including Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. What more could these superstars want for the new year? We have invited the members of BTS to share with us their hopes and dreams for 2018.

BTS&#39; Jungkook. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

BTS&#39; Jungkook. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook.

Q1. Which TV show would you like to guest on?

A1. Hyori's Home Stay. (JTBC entertainment show)

Q2. Which Korean and international artists would you like to collaborate with?

A2. Yoon Jong-shin (senior singer)

Q3. Is there anything you want from your bandmates?

A3. I wish Jungkook would play the piano.

Q4. How would you like to spend your free time?

A4. I want to go somewhere far far away.

Q5. What are your wishes and goals for the new year?

A5. I'll strive to befit the title of an artist!

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT