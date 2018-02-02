1 읽는 중

Boy-to-Man Transformation: JIMIN of BTS Used to Struggle with Weight

중앙일보

입력

Jimin debuted with at 17 years of age. Five years later, BTS is one of the most well-known K-pop boy bands in history.

Can you believe Jimin used to feel insecure about his looks?

Jimin has transformed from a babyish teenage boy to a twenty-two-year-old man.

Despite being some of the hottest K-pop celebrities, Jimin confesses that he used to feel pressured to lose weight, which prompted him to try a range of different diet regimes.

"One day, I decided to go on a diet, and I had just one meal for ten days straight," he said. "What I've learned from that experience is that I should never try to lose weight this way," he added, admitting that he regrets having taken such extreme measures to lose weight.

Just like fine wine, Jimin grew better and better as the years went by. It's almost difficult to believe there was a time he struggled with weight.

.

.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

