WANNAONE's PARK JI-HOON Likes BTS So Much He Makes a Mistake

WannaOne's Park Ji-hoon, a well-known celebrity BTS fan, made an adorable mistake, putting smiles on Wannables and ARMYs alike.

This isn't his first time caught fanboying over BTS.

WannaOne members, including Park Ji-hoon, have noted countless times BTS as their role model.

Park Ji-hoon, who has openly expressed his love for BTS - especially V - multiple times, seems to have admired BTS to the point of mistaking the group as his own.

Park Ji-hoon was asked in an interview which (WannaOne) member he admired. Whereas Kang Daniel answered "Bae Jin-young," a fellow WannaOne member, Park Ji-hoon stated as his role model member "BTS."

For his reasons, he stated, "BTS knows what the crowd wants, and they have the talent to give the public what they want." While his comments do show his admiration for BTS, he seems to have missed the point of the question.

Park Ji-hoon's love for BTS is putting smiles on Wannables and ARMYs.

Park Ji-hoon was also caught staring at V with googly eyes. Fans caught Park Ji-hoon staring at V out of the corner of his eye and smiling at the 2017 MBC Gayo Daejejeon held on December 31, 2017.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

