1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' Miss Right ③: ARMYs in Despair Upon Hearing J-HOPE's Type

중앙일보

입력

J-Hope. Photo from BTS Facebook.

J-Hope. Photo from BTS Facebook.

Idol group BTS has stolen the hearts of every ARMY around the world, but what does it take to steal the hearts of the Bangtan Boys?

I lost hope too.

BTS members have spoken about their Miss Right several times (and quite concretely too). Every time they do, we can't help our hearts fluttering at the chance that we might match the girl of their dreams. Here's VoomVoom to tell you all about it.

Here's J-Hope.

For someone with a "hope"ful name, fans are not so hopeful upon hearing about his ideal type. Who's the girl that J-Hope envisions in his dreams?

J-Hope. Photo from BTS Facebook.

J-Hope. Photo from BTS Facebook.

First and foremost, J-hope likes a girl who knows how to cook.

He doesn't say much about what his dream girl should look like. He does say that he likes long, straight hair on women (as every other guy does) and he prefers his type to dress in a "feminine style, like a dress." But he did add that he does not like a woman in heels.

What you wear is what you are. J-Hope says he wants someone "not too flashy, and from time to time, a hint of sporty," and accentuated that he does not like someone that is "too much, too flamboyant." He probably prefers a calm, girl-next-door type.

But what J-Hope considers most important is one's personality. J-Hope stated "I like a girl with a nice personality," and added "someone thoughtful, who supports (him), who doesn't hold grudges, someone with "aegyo," and someone positive and bubbly." J-Hope seems to someone who's both considerate and can see the silver lining in a gray cloud.

J-Hope. Photo from BTS Facebook.

J-Hope. Photo from BTS Facebook.

By saying that he wants 'someone who can support him,' J-Hope probably wants someone who can handle his emotional turbulence. And simultaneously he wants the girl not to hold a grudge. He wants the whole package. You can see why fans lost hope upon hearing about J-Hope's Miss Right, right?

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT