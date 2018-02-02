BTS' Miss Right ③: ARMYs in Despair Upon Hearing J-HOPE's Type

Idol group BTS has stolen the hearts of every ARMY around the world, but what does it take to steal the hearts of the Bangtan Boys?

BTS members have spoken about their Miss Right several times (and quite concretely too). Every time they do, we can't help our hearts fluttering at the chance that we might match the girl of their dreams. Here's VoomVoom to tell you all about it.

For someone with a "hope"ful name, fans are not so hopeful upon hearing about his ideal type. Who's the girl that J-Hope envisions in his dreams?

First and foremost, J-hope likes a girl who knows how to cook.

He doesn't say much about what his dream girl should look like. He does say that he likes long, straight hair on women (as every other guy does) and he prefers his type to dress in a "feminine style, like a dress." But he did add that he does not like a woman in heels.

What you wear is what you are. J-Hope says he wants someone "not too flashy, and from time to time, a hint of sporty," and accentuated that he does not like someone that is "too much, too flamboyant." He probably prefers a calm, girl-next-door type.

But what J-Hope considers most important is one's personality. J-Hope stated "I like a girl with a nice personality," and added "someone thoughtful, who supports (him), who doesn't hold grudges, someone with "aegyo," and someone positive and bubbly." J-Hope seems to someone who's both considerate and can see the silver lining in a gray cloud.

By saying that he wants 'someone who can support him,' J-Hope probably wants someone who can handle his emotional turbulence. And simultaneously he wants the girl not to hold a grudge. He wants the whole package. You can see why fans lost hope upon hearing about J-Hope's Miss Right, right?

