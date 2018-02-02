Target Decides to Sell BTS Albums…All Copies Get Sold Out in a Day

On January 29, Target announced via Twitter that BTS' album "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" released in September last year will be available for sale at its offline stores. American fans couldn't hold back their excitement at the news.

On the day of the excitement, words that BTS albums went out of stock circulated on Twitter.

One fan tweeted that she or he visited three Target stores in the area to find a copy but the albums were all sold out within twenty-four hours.

"It appears that everyone is loving 'Love Yourself.' This amazing album is currently sold out," informed Target on its official Twitter account, recommending that fans "check back for availability" later.

This particular BTS album has charted on Billboard 200 since its release and topped iTunes charts in 73 countries around the world. The title track "DNA" was also No. 1 in 29 different countries.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

