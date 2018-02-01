1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Will Not Attend the Gaon Chart Music Awards

중앙일보

입력

BTS at the Golden Disc Awards.

BTS at the Golden Disc Awards.

BTS will not be attending the Gaon Chart Music Awards.

A sad news for ARMYs.

On February 1, BTS announced their absence at the upcoming 7th Gaon Chart Music Awards, to be held on February 14. BTS stated that they had to decline the invitation due to a pre-scheduled event.

The Gaon Chart Music Awards is a major music awards show based on the previous year's (in this case 2017) Gaon year-end chart performance according to data for digital songs and albums sales. The awards select around 16 artists as well as figures in the music industry as winners.

BTS, the winner of Billboard Music Award's Top Social Artist Award, the first K-pop boy group to perform at the American Music Awards as well as place oneself on the Billboard Hot 100, has recorded 1.49 million sales with the album LOVE YOURSELF: Her. Already a winner of a number of music awards, BTS aims to take the trophy home once more.

To be held at Jamsil Arena, the star-studded awards will feature TWICE, IU, Sunmi, WannaOne, SEVENTEEN, NU'EST W, Sechs Kies, GOT7 and more. The awards will be hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk and TWICE's Dahyun.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT