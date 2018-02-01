BTS Will Not Attend the Gaon Chart Music Awards

BTS will not be attending the Gaon Chart Music Awards.

A sad news for ARMYs.

On February 1, BTS announced their absence at the upcoming 7th Gaon Chart Music Awards, to be held on February 14. BTS stated that they had to decline the invitation due to a pre-scheduled event.

The Gaon Chart Music Awards is a major music awards show based on the previous year's (in this case 2017) Gaon year-end chart performance according to data for digital songs and albums sales. The awards select around 16 artists as well as figures in the music industry as winners.

BTS, the winner of Billboard Music Award's Top Social Artist Award, the first K-pop boy group to perform at the American Music Awards as well as place oneself on the Billboard Hot 100, has recorded 1.49 million sales with the album LOVE YOURSELF: Her. Already a winner of a number of music awards, BTS aims to take the trophy home once more.

To be held at Jamsil Arena, the star-studded awards will feature TWICE, IU, Sunmi, WannaOne, SEVENTEEN, NU'EST W, Sechs Kies, GOT7 and more. The awards will be hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk and TWICE's Dahyun.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

