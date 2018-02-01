1 읽는 중

Yet Another Racist Stunt Against BTS…Latin Boy Band CNCO Ridicules BTS on Air

CNCO and BTS. Photo fromCNCO and BTS official facebook page.

Latin boy band CNCO, who was also nominated at the iHeartRadio Awards alongside BTS, mocked the seven-piece K-pop boy band and the Korean language in general in their interview with the iHeartLATINO Chairman Enrique Santos. Both Santos and CNCO participated in the mockery.

They called BTS "the Korean version of CNCO."

On January 26, CNCO guested on the radio show hosted by DJ Enrique Santos. When Santos asked the members of the Latin boy band what they thought of "the Koreans," by which he meant BTS, he went on to deriding BTS calling them "the Korean version of CNCO" and made fun of BTS' lyrics.

Santos encouraged the CNCO members to sing "Korean versions" of their own songs such as "Súbeme La Radio" and "Mamita," to which the boy band responded by mimicking the Korean language, spewing nonsense. They also seemed to be confusing Korean with Chinese, tauntingly blurting phrases such as "Ni Hao."

The YouTube clip of this interview is earning a lot of online attention, inciting a wave of criticism.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

