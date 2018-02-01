Why JUNGKOOK Was Busy With the Camera Crew Behind the Stage

Bad boys on stage and good boys in real life. Once again, we have a story on what good characters the BTS boys have.

The "Golden Maknae" has a heart of gold.

Fans caught Jungkook on camera helping the director of photography at the 27th Seoul Music Awards on January 25.

A clip posted on an online community shows Jungkook, who was sitting down with the rest of the artists, straightening out the messy camera cables so as to prevent the camera operator from getting tangled up in the mess. Jungkook even seems to think one step ahead, and moves a step faster than the camera operator, cleaning up the path in front.

And this isn't Jungkook's first time being caught helping the crew behind the stage. At the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2017 MAMA), he also gathered up the camera cables scattered over the floor. V and Jin helped the cleanup as well, proving once again the heart of gold that BTS members have.

At the 2017 Melon Music Awards (2017 MMA), Jungkook was on his way to receive an award when he saw a light bulb that had become loose and was rolling across the floor. Like the sweetheart he is, he himself picked it up and secured the bulb into its rightful place.

The staff of Idol Star Athletics Championship, which aired in January 2017, also wrote a thank-you post on his/her social media account. Along with a photo of Jungkook, it was commented that Jungkook helped the staff pick up the trash and clean up afterward, even after the cameras stopped rolling.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com