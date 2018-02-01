BTS' Hopes and Dreams 2018 ⑥: V Wants Something From RM

The seven-piece K-pop band has made 2017 their year, breaking records at home and abroad.

They won countless trophies at major music awards, some of the most notable ones being the Record of the Year Award at Golden Disc, Grand Prize at Seoul Music Awards, Artist of the Year Award at Mnet Asia Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

BTS was, without doubt, the most nominated K-pop artist of 2017. "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki made it into Billboard's Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks and their album "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" released in September last year stayed on Billboard 200 for fifteen weeks straight.

The group also topped Social 50 for 58 weeks, beating a number of major artists including Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. What more could these superstars want for the new year? We have invited the members of BTS to share with us their hopes and dreams for 2018.

Q1. Which TV show would you like to guest on?

A1. JTBC's Newsroom (the main flagship newscast of JTBC)

Q2. Which Korean and international artists would you like to collaborate with?

A2. Actor Park Bo-gum (The two are well-known celebrity friends)

Q3. Is there anything you want from your bandmates?

A3. I wish for RM to not need his computer anymore and give it to me.

Q4. How would you like to spend your free time?

A4. I want to stay home and eat home-cooked meals.

Q5. What are your wishes and goals for the new year?

A5. I want my shoulders to continue to stay high above the clouds. (meaning something similar to continue being on cloud nine and being proud of himself)

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

