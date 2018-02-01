Proof That BTS Is Not a Group, but a Family

BTS members have always been together since they made their debut in 2013. You may wonder how close the members really are.

They have to be family.

Here's a peculiar way for ARMYs to check how close the members really are.

They determine how close the boys are based on their eating habits.

BTS members have frequently shown fans moments of themselves feeding each other and sharing food.

While such a sight may seem alien or downright weird to foreign fans, in Korea, the concept is not so unusual.

The BTS boys are close enough to gobble up what another member dropped.

But wait, there's more.

V wipes clean Jin's mouth with his fingers, then licks it. This is not common even for the closest of friends.

Fans, upon seeing this, stated that "the members must be close to family members."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

