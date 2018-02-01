This Fan Paraded as JUNGKOOK Online, Asking BTS Members' Phone Numbers

A post by an anonymous writer claiming to be "Jungkook of BTS" baffled many.

"This is Jungkook. Can you give me the phone numbers of BTS members?" claimed the writer.

"Hi, this is BTS," the post began, mimicking the boy band's greeting routine.

"I changed my phone and lost other members' numbers," claimed the writer. "I'm not in Korea right now so I can't ask anybody at Big Hit Entertainment. Could anybody tell me the phone numbers of BTS members?" he or she added.

"It is obviously a fake post," commented a BTS fan. "Anybody can tell this isn't actually written by Jungkook," another said.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

