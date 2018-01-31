BTS' Miss Right ②: You Don't Need to be IU to be the One for JUNGKOOK

1 읽는 중

BTS&#39; Jungkook(left) and IU. Photo by VOGUE (left) and Ilgan Sports.

Idol group BTS has stolen the hearts of every ARMY around the world, but what does it take to steal the hearts of the Bangtan Boys?

One tough cookie!

BTS members have spoken about their Miss Right several times (and quite concretely too). Every time they do, we can't help our hearts fluttering at the chance that we might match the girl of their dreams. Here's VoomVoom to tell you all about it.

Here's Jungkook.

BTS&#39; Jungkook at the press conference for the LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF on November 1, 2017. Photo from News 1

ARMYs well know Jungkook's dream girl (and his longtime idol) - IU. IU, a superstar in Korea, has snow-white skin, a fragile, paper-thin body, and shouts Disney princess Belle all over, both being intellectual and so poised all the time.

Jungkook once plainly stated his type. "Should be smart and know stuff," "should have long hair and snow-white skin." Isn't this just IU?

From YouTube

You're not a paper-thin, fragile person? Don't be disappointed just yet. Later Jungkook emphasizes that his ideal type should look 'healthy.' Apparently, Jungkook added the following: "should look healthy, with enough muscles," "with a body that screams that one exercises regularly."

Jungkook also added to the list "should be nice," "a good cook, a good supporter."

What does the dream girl wear? Or what would he like her to wear? He hints that one should be able to pull off a skirt as well as a man's shirt in white (probably his).

All in all, Jungkook's Miss Right seems to be Miss Perfect in every sense. He looks like a tough one to please, but should you try hard to befit the girl of his dreams, you might find an unbelievably stunning person looking right back at you in the mirror!

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

