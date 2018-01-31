1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's LISA on Holiday Tears Up at Sight of Her Parents' Surprise

중앙일보

입력

CAPTION: &#34;I don&#39;t know what this is but bon appetit!&#34; Photo from JTBC2&#39;s BLACKPINK HOUSE

CAPTION: &#34;I don&#39;t know what this is but bon appetit!&#34; Photo from JTBC2&#39;s BLACKPINK HOUSE

BLACKPINK's Lisa teared up at sight of a carefully prepared meal by her parents.

Bon appetit, Lisa!

JTBC2's BLACKPINK HOUSE Ep. 4 aired on January 28 featured BLACKPINK members on a trip to Thailand, as a first recess for the members after the debut. The girls, gifted with a 3 days and 2 nights luxury stay in Koh Samui, had a happy holiday.

Returning to the hotel after a shopping spree, BLACKPINK was greeted by a special meal. Lisa shouted "This is my home-cooked meal. I saw this plate in my house." Jisoo and Jennie, incredulous, said "She thinks this is hers," fully sure that the meal was room service.

CAPTION: &#34;What Lisa likes&#34; Photo from JTBC2&#39;s BLACKPINK HOUSE

CAPTION: &#34;What Lisa likes&#34; Photo from JTBC2&#39;s BLACKPINK HOUSE

But Lisa's parents surprised everyone when they greeted the members. Lisa said "I was right" and hugged her parents. Jennie also said, "My parents and Lisa's parents had a meal together once, and I teared up thinking that Lisa must have missed her parents so much." Rose teared up as well. Jisoo, the perky one, said "I lack empathy. The meal looks so yummy."

BLACKPINK members had a hearty meal prepared by Lisa's father herself and continued on their happy holiday. You can catch BLACKPINK HOUSE on YouTube, V LIVE, and JTBC2.

CAPTION: &#34;Full from looking at her&#34; Photo from JTBC2&#39;s BLACKPINK HOUSE

CAPTION: &#34;Full from looking at her&#34; Photo from JTBC2&#39;s BLACKPINK HOUSE

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT