BLACKPINK's LISA on Holiday Tears Up at Sight of Her Parents' Surprise

BLACKPINK's Lisa teared up at sight of a carefully prepared meal by her parents.

Bon appetit, Lisa!

JTBC2's BLACKPINK HOUSE Ep. 4 aired on January 28 featured BLACKPINK members on a trip to Thailand, as a first recess for the members after the debut. The girls, gifted with a 3 days and 2 nights luxury stay in Koh Samui, had a happy holiday.

Returning to the hotel after a shopping spree, BLACKPINK was greeted by a special meal. Lisa shouted "This is my home-cooked meal. I saw this plate in my house." Jisoo and Jennie, incredulous, said "She thinks this is hers," fully sure that the meal was room service.

But Lisa's parents surprised everyone when they greeted the members. Lisa said "I was right" and hugged her parents. Jennie also said, "My parents and Lisa's parents had a meal together once, and I teared up thinking that Lisa must have missed her parents so much." Rose teared up as well. Jisoo, the perky one, said "I lack empathy. The meal looks so yummy."

BLACKPINK members had a hearty meal prepared by Lisa's father herself and continued on their happy holiday. You can catch BLACKPINK HOUSE on YouTube, V LIVE, and JTBC2.

