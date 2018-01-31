WANNAONE Wins Over BTS-EXO, Creating Most Online Buzz for Two Consecutive Weeks

While BTS spreads its wings and goes around the world, super rookie WannaOne is busy establishing its identity back in Korea. Beating BTS and EXO, WannaOne creates the most online buzz for two consecutive weeks.

Super rookies at it again!

WannaOne created the most weekly online buzz from January 23 to January 29. The data was gathered from articles written by 118 Korean newspapers, social media mentions, and comments on online websites. WannaOne recorded 161,409 mentions, creating the most online buzz out of all K-pop artists.

Records went over the top on January 25, on the day of the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards, with WannaOne being mentioned 37,545 times. The M/V for Davichi's 'Days Without You,' in which WannaOne's Kang Daniel starred as the main actor, added on to the online heat. On January 25, media covered WannaOne 1,632 times, and comments counted 24,475.

BTS landed in second place with a total online buzz of 136,494. BTS' records, like WannaOne, peaked on January 25, the day of the Seoul Music Awards. On January 25, BTS' total buzz reached 37,474, similar to WannaOne. Media coverage on BTS reached 71, comments counted 5,496. Social media mentions went way over WannaOne's, who recorded 11,438 when BTS reached 31,907.

EXO was neck and neck with WannaOne and BTS, with the three being the top three artists who created the most online buzz. EXO's online buzz peaked on January 28, when EXO held a concert in Japan. On January 28, EXO recorded a total of 25,031, far more than BTS (18,017) and WannaOne (16,179). On January 28, EXO was covered by the media 10 times, mentioned by the social media 19,571 times, and comments recorded over 5,450.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

