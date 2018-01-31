BTS' Hopes and Dreams 2018: ③ SUGA Wishes for “World Peace” and More

The seven-piece K-pop band has made 2017 their year, breaking records at home and abroad.

They won countless trophies at major music awards, some of the most notable ones being the Record of the Year Award at Golden Disc, Grand Prize at Seoul Music Awards, Artist of the Year Award at Mnet Asia Music Awards and Melon Music Awards. BTS was, without doubt, the most nominated K-pop artist of 2017.

"MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki made it into Billboard's Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks and their album "LOVE YOURSELF: HER" released in September last year stayed on Billboard 200 for fifteen weeks straight. The group also topped Social 50 for 58 weeks, beating a number of major artists including Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

What more could these superstars want for the new year? We have invited the members of BTS to share with us their hopes and dreams for 2018.

Q1. Which TV show would you like to guest on?

A1. Hyori' s Home Stay on JTBC, for sure.

Q2. Which Korean and international artists would you like to collaborate with?

A2. I would like to do a lot of collaborative works. If whoever I'm working with and I can reach an agreement as to what we would like to work on together, it would be nice to try a lot of new things.

Q3. Is there anything you want from your bandmates?

A3. I wish Jungkook would buy me dinner.

Q4. How would you like to spend your free time?

A4. I want to watch Tazza(The War of Flower), a 2006 Korean film again.

Q5. What are your wishes and goals for the new year?

A5. World peace. Also, I hope more people could be happy.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

