BTS' Miss Right ①: Put Your Mind to It, and You Might Be Just the One for JIMINIE

Idol group BTS has stolen the hearts of every ARMY around the world, but what does it take to steal the hearts of the Bangtan Boys?

"I haven't met a lot of girls.."

BTS members have spoken about their Miss Right several times (and quite concretely too). Every time they do, we can't help our hearts fluttering at the chance that we might match the girl of their dreams. Here's VoomVoom to tell you all about it.

First up is Jimin.

The common saying goes that opposites attract, but Jimin seems to be an exception to the rule. Here's how ARMY reacted upon hearing about Jimin's very own Miss Right.

Having debuted as a 19-year-old in 2013, Jimin had stated his ideal type. "I like cute stuff. I fall for weird things. I fall for cute and weird."

Surprisingly, that's what fans love about Jimin. Seeing as how he's the cute one of the group, ARMYs say that "Jimin likes someone exactly like him."

You're not that cute, yet you still like Jimin? Don't worry, there's still hope. Jimin has mentioned his dream girl several times later as well.

Once he said "I'm not sure about my type of girl. I haven't met a lot of girls. I would like for anyone to approach me. Just come to me!"

And he also said "I don't think I have a type. I seem to have a certain feature I like, but I'm not so sure yet. So far, having a good personality is the most important thing for me."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

