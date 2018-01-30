1 읽는 중

It's Unbelievable How IUㆍSUZY Are Treated By Their Little Brothers

IU and Suzy

IU and Suzy

'What if I had a celebrity sibling?' Probably everyone has pondered over the scenario at least once.

Who do you want as your celebrity sibling?

You may think that it would be all awkward silence face-to-face with a real live celebrity, but it doesn't seem so in the real world.

Here are the little brothers who are lucky enough to have IU and Suzy as their big sisters. Surprisingly, their brother-sister relationships seem a bit familiar.

1. IU

IU and her little brother.

IU and her little brother.

IU took a screenshot of her mobile chat room with her little brother on her fan website.

In the three-month-long conversation, IU calls her brother a number of times, only to have her brother answer "why" after she has called him seven or eight times.

Kakao chat room between IU and her little brother. IU(right) calls her brother many times, whereas her ltitle brother seldom replies.

Kakao chat room between IU and her little brother. IU(right) calls her brother many times, whereas her ltitle brother seldom replies.

What's funnier is that IU's little brother answered only when IU threatened to cut off his allowances.

2. Suzy

The little brother of South Korea's ultimate 'girl next door' pinpointed IU as his dream girl.

Suzy's little brother seems to be a UAENA (IU fandom), as he couldn't help fidgeting on a surprise phone call with IU.

CAPTION: &#34;Real IU&#39;s voice!&#34; Suzy(left) and Suzy&#39;s little brother on the far right.

CAPTION: &#34;Real IU&#39;s voice!&#34; Suzy(left) and Suzy&#39;s little brother on the far right.

Suzy's little brother, flushing red, told IU that he "wanted to see IU." IU responded "Suzy told me so much about you. We should really meet up."

Being the fan he is, Suzy's little brother answered "I'll be seeing you shortly," making viewers laugh out loud.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

