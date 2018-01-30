It's Unbelievable How IUㆍSUZY Are Treated By Their Little Brothers

'What if I had a celebrity sibling?' Probably everyone has pondered over the scenario at least once.

Who do you want as your celebrity sibling?

You may think that it would be all awkward silence face-to-face with a real live celebrity, but it doesn't seem so in the real world.

Here are the little brothers who are lucky enough to have IU and Suzy as their big sisters. Surprisingly, their brother-sister relationships seem a bit familiar.

1. IU



IU took a screenshot of her mobile chat room with her little brother on her fan website.

In the three-month-long conversation, IU calls her brother a number of times, only to have her brother answer "why" after she has called him seven or eight times.

What's funnier is that IU's little brother answered only when IU threatened to cut off his allowances.

2. Suzy



The little brother of South Korea's ultimate 'girl next door' pinpointed IU as his dream girl.

Suzy's little brother seems to be a UAENA (IU fandom), as he couldn't help fidgeting on a surprise phone call with IU.

Suzy's little brother, flushing red, told IU that he "wanted to see IU." IU responded "Suzy told me so much about you. We should really meet up."

Being the fan he is, Suzy's little brother answered "I'll be seeing you shortly," making viewers laugh out loud.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

