This Scottish BTS Fan Moved to Seoul Just to be “Closer to BTS”

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ BBC

ⓒ BBC

BTS' Scottish fan moved to Seoul so that she could be closer to BTS.

She might just be the biggest BTS fan ever!

On January 21, BBC introduced "a BTS superfan" who moved to South Korea because of "her love for the seven-piece K-pop boy band."

"One day, I was just going through YouTube and I came across this song called No More Dream by BTS," Fairfield told BBC, explaining that she was "hooked" since the moment she watched the video. "It's thanks to BTS I'm here," she added.

The 23-year-old Scottish "ARMY" is now teaching English at an elementary school in Korea.

She has recently begun studying Korea so that she could "understand the lyrics and more of what [BTS is] singing about." "I've learnt a bit of Korean mainly because of BTS," she said, adding that although she "can read quite well," speaking is difficult "especially with [her] Scottish accent."

ⓒ BBC

ⓒ BBC

It hasn't been easy moving to Korea, however. She misses her family, friends, and boyfriend, she says. Another difficulty she faces living in Seoul is the cold weather. The temperature in Seoul averages at around -9 degrees.

Fairfield claims that BTS makes all the trouble worth it. Since arriving in Seoul, she has seen BTS' live performances and has been able to join "ARMY," the BTS' official fan club.

"I'm in the 'army', which is a BTS fan club. For the Korean fan club it's like really hard to get in," she said. Apparently, "there's a waiting list [to get into the fan club] and you have to buy X amount of merchandise to get in."

She might just be one of the biggest BTS fans ever!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

