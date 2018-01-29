YOONA of SNSD Filling in for IU…“Hyori's Home Stay” Season 2 Teaser Clip Released

Yoona of Girls' Generation is filling in for IU's place as a part-time employee for the second season of Hyori's Home Stay.

Yoona and Hyori seemed to be bonding quickly!

JTBC released the teaser clip for the upcoming season on January 26. In the teaser, Yoona is sweeping the snow from the porch and preparing ingredients for a new dish.

Yoona and Hyori seemed to be enjoying each other's company. In the clip, the two are sledding down the hill together.

Yoona's song "When the Wind Blows" was used as the teaser's soundtrack.

The first episode of season 2 will air on February 4.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

