EXO's SUHO to Star as Crown Prince Rudolf in the Musical 'The Last Kiss'

EXO's Suho will star in the musical 'The Last Kiss (Crown Prince Rudolf).'

Prince Suho!

The musical 'The Last Kiss' is based on the book 'Rudolf - The Last Kiss,' which deals with the death of Rudolf, the Crown Prince of Austria, in a suicide pact with Baroness Mary Vetsera at the Mayerling hunting lodge. The musical is well-known for its sophisticated reproduction of Vienna's Imperial Palace as well as its entrancing love story.

Suho will star as Crown Prince Rudolf, and f(x)'s Luna will star as Baroness Mary Vetsera.

'The Last Kiss' will air from February 20 to March 11 at the LG Arts Center, located in Nonhyeon-ro 508, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

