'-16 ℃' Seoul Melts at BTS' V's Warm-hearted Manners

중앙일보

입력

BTS&#39; V posts a photo right after the 27th SMA. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS' V certainly is a gentleman!

He's a true gentleman.

BTS posing at the red carpet at the 27th Seoul Music Awards. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

BTS walked the red carpet at the 27th High1 Seoul Music Awards held on January 25, Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Seoul was freezing cold, reaching -16 ℃.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Here's the whole story: the BTS boys walk onto the red carpet. Noticing the host Park Seul-gi standing outside in the freezing weather, they greet her by making a deep bow. Park Seul-gi, marveling at the sight of BTS, gasps "Hello. Oh my God. These are world-famous stars." V, worried about the host, says "You must be freezing." Park Seul-gi jokingly responds "I'm not cold. I have BTS right in front of my eyes!"

Park Seul-gi and BTS. Photo from Twitter

(※Click the Twitter clip below to check out what happened.) 

BTS&#39; V saying thanks to the press. Photo from Twitter

Asked if he had one more word, V stated, "My heart goes out to the journalists and the photographers who, despite the cold weather, are taking such great photos of us."

BTS&#39; V trying to fight the cold weather. Photo from News1

V was caught many times shivering due to the cold weather. His words show his considerate attitude towards the press.

BTS won their first grand prize at the Seoul Music Awards. They also won the main prize, taking two trophies home. BTS' label BigHit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk was awarded as the 'Producer of the Year.'

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

