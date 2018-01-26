1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Seven Thanks from BTS to ARMY On and Off the Stage of SMA

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS won the grand prize and the main prize at the 27th Seoul Music Awards on January 25, at Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Continuing their winning streak from last year, BTS is well known for their usage of social media, sending congratulatory tweets directed at ARMY the second the awards close.

Their acceptance speech always begins with a thank you for ARMY.

BTS members, again, all left messages on BTS' official Twitter account for ARMYs.

Suga "Thank you. I'll work harder. It's such a cold day. Take care not to catch a cold"

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jungkook "I'll try to be someone to look up to, who you can rely on. Thank you so much, ARMY."

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

J-Hope “I love my ARMY”

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

RM “♥”  

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

V “I purple you. ARMY♥BTS” 

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

'I purple you' is something V personally made up for ARMYs. It means to trust and love each other.

Jimin "Thank you for being my reason. I love you"

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jin "This is all thanks to you ARMY standing by our side. I love you ARMY"

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS swept music awards, winning the Artist of the Year at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Best Song of the Year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards, Album of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards, and the latest addition - the grand prize of the 27th Seoul Music Awards.

관련기사

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT