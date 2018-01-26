Seven Thanks from BTS to ARMY On and Off the Stage of SMA

BTS won the grand prize and the main prize at the 27th Seoul Music Awards on January 25, at Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Continuing their winning streak from last year, BTS is well known for their usage of social media, sending congratulatory tweets directed at ARMY the second the awards close.

Their acceptance speech always begins with a thank you for ARMY.

BTS members, again, all left messages on BTS' official Twitter account for ARMYs.

Suga "Thank you. I'll work harder. It's such a cold day. Take care not to catch a cold"

Jungkook "I'll try to be someone to look up to, who you can rely on. Thank you so much, ARMY."

J-Hope “I love my ARMY”

RM “♥”

V “I purple you. ARMY♥BTS”

'I purple you' is something V personally made up for ARMYs. It means to trust and love each other.

Jimin "Thank you for being my reason. I love you"

Jin "This is all thanks to you ARMY standing by our side. I love you ARMY"

BTS swept music awards, winning the Artist of the Year at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Best Song of the Year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards, Album of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards, and the latest addition - the grand prize of the 27th Seoul Music Awards.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

