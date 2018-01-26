How BTS' V Reacts to Being Called "the Most Beautiful Face "

Actor Park Hyung-sik showed his affection for BTS' V. The two had co-starred in the KBS 2TV drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.'

Actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Eun-bin appeared on stage at the '27th High1 Seoul Music Awards to award the main prizes.

Park Hyung-sik was asked if he "has a bias in any of the idols." He answered, "There's this guy who was labeled as having the most beautiful face in the world, BTS' V." V topped TC Candler's list of 'the most beautiful faces in the world in 2017.'

V made the V sign with his hands when he realized that Park Hyung-sik was talking about him. BTS' Suga, seemingly embarrassed by V's gesture, covered his face with his hands. Park Hyung-sik, watching the whole thing, burst out laughing.

BTS won the grand prize and the main prize at the 27th Seoul Music Awards.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com