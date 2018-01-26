1 읽는 중

사회

How BTS' V Reacts to Being Called "the Most Beautiful Face "

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Actor Park Hyung-sik showed his affection for BTS' V. The two had co-starred in the KBS 2TV drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.'

He stands mighty and proud.

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Eun-bin appeared on stage at the '27th High1 Seoul Music Awards to award the main prizes.

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Photo from Naver V LIVE

Park Hyung-sik was asked if he "has a bias in any of the idols." He answered, "There's this guy who was labeled as having the most beautiful face in the world, BTS' V." V topped TC Candler's list of 'the most beautiful faces in the world in 2017.'

V made the V sign with his hands when he realized that Park Hyung-sik was talking about him. BTS' Suga, seemingly embarrassed by V's gesture, covered his face with his hands. Park Hyung-sik, watching the whole thing, burst out laughing.

(※Click the Twitter clip below to watch the whole thing.) 

BTS won the grand prize and the main prize at the 27th Seoul Music Awards.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

