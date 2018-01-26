PHOTOS: BTS in a Group Hug After SMA Close

BTS won the grand prize at the Seoul Music Awards for the first time ever, and it seems the boys were overwhelmed by feelings of happiness and a sense of reward for their hard work.

You can feel the love.

BTS achieved a double win at the '27th High1 Seoul Music Awards,' held on January 25 at the Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, winning the grand prize and the main prize. BTS label BigHit Entertainment CEO won the producer award.

ARMYs caught on camera BTS members hugging each other even after the ceremony ended.

Congratulations, BTS!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com