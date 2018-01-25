BREAKING: “King of K-POP” BTS Wins Seoul Music Awards' Grand Prize

BTS wins the Grand Prize of the 27th Seoul Music Awards!

Congratulations, BTS!!!!

BTS wins the grand prize of the Seoul Music Awards(SMA), adding one more to the grand prize trophies won at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and the Golden Disc Awards. The win is a first for BTS in the history of the Seoul Music Awards. BTS, once again, proved its worth as the best K-pop group of 2017.

On January 25, at the Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, BTS promised ARMYs a year better than the one before, as they held the trophy in their arms, proud. BTS stated "We all love ARMY" in their acceptance speech.

The win isn't so unexpected, as BTS had already won a series of grand prizes at previous music awards.

BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her,' released on September 18, 2017, recorded over 1.49 million sales in 2017 alone. BTS set new records since the Gaon Chart started keeping track of record sales in 2011, and what's even more surprising is that it only took BTS four months to set the groundbreaking record.

BTS also ranked seventh on the Billboard 200, charting for six consecutive weeks. 'MIC Drop feat. Desiigner (and remixed by Steve Aoki)' is also charting for seven weeks straight on the Billboard HOT 100. The track also made 2017 Billboard's Top 100 Picks.

In 2017, BTS proved that the boy band was a global phenomenon, reaching far beyond its Asian fans. The one and only Asian artist to perform at the 'American Music Awards,' BTS also appeared on the "top 3" lead American talk shows, such as ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

To the disappointment of EXO-Ls, EXO had to forfeit the crown to BTS after four years of taking the trophy home since 2013. EXO recorded over a 1.08 million sales of its fourth album 'THE WAR' (Chinese and Korean version combined) and recorded over 510,000 sales of the fourth repackage album 'The Power of Music,' adding up to a total reaching close to 1.6 million sales but could not defeat BTS.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com