WANNA ONE wins Rookie Award at the Seoul Music Awards at the 27th Seoul Music Awards, held on January 25 at the Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul.

Congratulations, WANNA ONE!!!!

WANNA ONE's album '1X1=1(TO BE ONE)' released in 2017 was well received by the public.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com