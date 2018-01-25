WANNAONE Finally Moving to a Luxurious Apartment

'Super rookie' WannaOne will be moving to a luxurious apartment, in just a year after the group's debut.

Just a year after their debut!

The lease on WannaOne's dormitory expired, and the boy band plans to move sometime in late January or early February.

The super rookies will settle in two apartments located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. In terms of location, the place is close to YMC Entertainment's (WannaOne's label) office building, and the apartment boasts state-of-the-art facilities and high security.

WannaOne made its debut last August, instantly becoming the hottest celebrity. Making their comeback as a group in early 2018, individual members continue to meet fans via entertainment shows or other means.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

