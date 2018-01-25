1 읽는 중

Why EXO Will Not Be Attending This Year's Seoul Music Awards

photo by Ilgan Sports

EXO will not be attending the '27th Seoul Music Awards (SMA).'

Lucky EXO-Ls!

EXO confirmed that they will not be attending the SMA, to be held on January 25 19:00 KST at the Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul. Instead, the members will be attending a previously scheduled album release promo in Japan, meeting Japanese EXO-Ls.

photo by Ilgan Sports.

EXO is said to have declined the invitation the moment SMA announced the group as nominees.

EXO is competing against BTS - the two being the most likely winners - for the grand prize of the 27th SMA. The boy band is also the winner of the 'K-wave popularity award,' selected 100% by overseas voters.

Officials from SMA stated, "we cannot confirm EXO's attendance, as we reveal neither the recipients nor the attendees prior to the awards," but added, "absence won't hinder one's prospects in winning."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

