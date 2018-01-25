1 읽는 중

OFFICIAL: Nominated for Grand Prize, BTS to Attend the Seoul Music Awards

It's official: BTS will attend the '27th Seoul Music Awards (SMA).'

Will BTS' winning streak continue?

BTS, recording over a million sales on the September-released album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her,' is the most likely winner of the grand prize. BTS had a busy year, making history in and out of Korea.

The boy band has performed at the Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards, as well as landing No.7 on the Billboard 200 chart (setting new records for a K-pop artist) and charting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Previously, BTS won 'Artist of the Year' at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and 'Best Song of the Year' at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. BTS also won the Grand Prize (Album of the Year) at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards, held on January 10. Fans hope that the winning streak will continue at the Seoul Music Awards.

EXO, another prominent nominee, will not be attending the awards. EXO won the grand prize of the Seoul Music Awards for four consecutive years, including last year.

BTS at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. Photo from Newsis, by Lim Taehoon

The 27th Seoul Music Awards will be taking place in Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, on January 25, 19:00 KST. The awards will be hosted by comedian/show host Shin Dong-yup, Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior, and actress Kim So-hyun.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

