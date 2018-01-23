Big in Arabic World?…BTS Streamed over 10M Times on Arab Streaming Platform

BTS is officially the most streamed K-pop artist on Anghami, an Arab streaming platform.

BTS goes truly global!

On January 22, Anghami congratulated BTS for reaching over 10,000,000 streaming counts on Twitter.

BTS' tracks including "MIC Drop," "DNA," "Go Go," and "Best of Me" dominated Anghami's K-pop chart from top 1 to 5.

The globally popular boy group is breaking one record after another.

"MIC Drop" made it into Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks straight, the longest ever for a K-pop track. BTS also hit No. 19 on Artist 100, and "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" released in September last year has topped the World Album chart for seven consecutive weeks.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

