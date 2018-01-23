1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Restaurants of EXO ①: Visit His Mom's Place, and You May Catch a Glimpse of EXO's CHANYEOL

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo of the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo on Instagram(left) and Chanyeol&#39;s mother and Chanyeol side by side. Photo from Instagram and Facebook

Photo of the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo on Instagram(left) and Chanyeol&#39;s mother and Chanyeol side by side. Photo from Instagram and Facebook


Members of EXO, the top K-pop boy band, apparently are foodies in secret! VoomVoom has prepared a series of articles to introduce the members' favorite places to go for a bite. So if any of our readers have plans to visit Korea, don't miss out on this article (and more to come)!

EXO-Ls dubbed the restaurant a 'Holy Land.'

First up on the list is an Italian restaurant owned and operated by Chanyeol's mother; the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo, a well-known Italian restaurant chain.

EXO-Ls dubbed the restaurant a 'Holy Land.' Should you visit the restaurant, Chanyeol's mom will personally deliver your gifts to Chanyeol, and may also serve some extra dishes on the house. A visit to this restaurant would be a special touch to spice up your extra-special trip.

The "Yeolmae" branch of Viva Polo probably derives its name from Chanyeol, whose name means a fruitful "yeolmae", a Korean word meaning fruit/nut/berry.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

The Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo already has over 100,000 followers on Facebook. Chanyeol's mother posts photos to communicate with EXO-Ls. On December 3, 2017, in commemoration of Chanyeol's birthday, she uploaded "The little kid is now a 26-year-old Chanyeol. Thanks to all the fans who have given so much love for Chanyeol. We were flooded with presents coming in from in and out of Korea, all wishing Chanyeol a happy birthday."

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

According to photos of the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo online, the place is filled with photos of Chanyeol. A number of fans seem to be gifting Chanyeol with messages and presents.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Order a dish, and you get bread and rosemary-scented water. A two-person lunch menu consisting of chicken salad, carbonara, kimchi rice gratin, and soda (or coffee) is priced at 29,000 won (around 27 dollars). The restaurant deals with a variety of menus, including salad, soup, risotto, pizza, pasta and more.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

A little heads up before you make a visit to the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo! You should check its off days on Facebook beforehand, so as not to make a trip for nothing.

Photo from Viva Polo Facebook account.

Photo from Viva Polo Facebook account.

Details on Viva Polo Yeolmae branch
Phone: +82-2-442-7885
Address: 05257  2nd Fl, 1631 Yangjae-daero, Gangdong-gu, Seoul
Hours of operation: 11:30-21:30

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT