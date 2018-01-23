Restaurants of EXO ①: Visit His Mom's Place, and You May Catch a Glimpse of EXO's CHANYEOL



Members of EXO, the top K-pop boy band, apparently are foodies in secret! VoomVoom has prepared a series of articles to introduce the members' favorite places to go for a bite. So if any of our readers have plans to visit Korea, don't miss out on this article (and more to come)!

EXO-Ls dubbed the restaurant a 'Holy Land.'

First up on the list is an Italian restaurant owned and operated by Chanyeol's mother; the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo, a well-known Italian restaurant chain.

EXO-Ls dubbed the restaurant a 'Holy Land.' Should you visit the restaurant, Chanyeol's mom will personally deliver your gifts to Chanyeol, and may also serve some extra dishes on the house. A visit to this restaurant would be a special touch to spice up your extra-special trip.

The "Yeolmae" branch of Viva Polo probably derives its name from Chanyeol, whose name means a fruitful "yeolmae", a Korean word meaning fruit/nut/berry.

The Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo already has over 100,000 followers on Facebook. Chanyeol's mother posts photos to communicate with EXO-Ls. On December 3, 2017, in commemoration of Chanyeol's birthday, she uploaded "The little kid is now a 26-year-old Chanyeol. Thanks to all the fans who have given so much love for Chanyeol. We were flooded with presents coming in from in and out of Korea, all wishing Chanyeol a happy birthday."

According to photos of the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo online, the place is filled with photos of Chanyeol. A number of fans seem to be gifting Chanyeol with messages and presents.

Order a dish, and you get bread and rosemary-scented water. A two-person lunch menu consisting of chicken salad, carbonara, kimchi rice gratin, and soda (or coffee) is priced at 29,000 won (around 27 dollars). The restaurant deals with a variety of menus, including salad, soup, risotto, pizza, pasta and more.

A little heads up before you make a visit to the Yeolmae branch of Viva Polo! You should check its off days on Facebook beforehand, so as not to make a trip for nothing.

Details on Viva Polo Yeolmae branch

Phone: +82-2-442-7885

Address: 05257 2nd Fl, 1631 Yangjae-daero, Gangdong-gu, Seoul

Hours of operation: 11:30-21:30

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com