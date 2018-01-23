1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO's Dream Girls ②: Who's the Ideal Girl for 'Lover Boy' Baekhyun?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from &#39;Dream&#39; M/V.

Photo from &#39;Dream&#39; M/V.


Who are the "dream girls" that the dreamy EXO boys dream of in their sleep? Hint: they're all as different as the sun and the moon. Here's VoomVoom to roll out the details for all the EXO-Ls out there. Don't lose hope if you don't fit the descriptions here, as there are more members to come, who are probably waiting for just the right girl to come running into his arms.

Who does Baekhyun yearn for?

One of Baekhyun's many nicknames is 'lover boy,' with his aegyo that entrances fans. Who's the dream girl of the lover boy?

Photo from &#39;Dream&#39; M/V.

Photo from &#39;Dream&#39; M/V.

Baekhyun apparently likes 'someone polite with a kind heart.' He also likes a girl who can pull off jeans, with fair skin, is petite and charming. He gives concrete descriptions of his ideal girl - she should be not too bubbly, yet not too snooty. And as for the age difference, as the two of them don't resemble a mother-son relationship, he says age is but a number.

Baekhyun X Suzy released the track 'Dream' last year, and the two sparked chemistry all over. Fans just melted when Baekhyun narrated "You're pretty." Who's the mystery girl lucky enough to hear such words from Baekhyun? My heart is pounding already.

관련기사

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT