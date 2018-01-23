EXO's Dream Girls ②: Who's the Ideal Girl for 'Lover Boy' Baekhyun?



Who are the "dream girls" that the dreamy EXO boys dream of in their sleep? Hint: they're all as different as the sun and the moon. Here's VoomVoom to roll out the details for all the EXO-Ls out there. Don't lose hope if you don't fit the descriptions here, as there are more members to come, who are probably waiting for just the right girl to come running into his arms.

Who does Baekhyun yearn for?

One of Baekhyun's many nicknames is 'lover boy,' with his aegyo that entrances fans. Who's the dream girl of the lover boy?

Baekhyun apparently likes 'someone polite with a kind heart.' He also likes a girl who can pull off jeans, with fair skin, is petite and charming. He gives concrete descriptions of his ideal girl - she should be not too bubbly, yet not too snooty. And as for the age difference, as the two of them don't resemble a mother-son relationship, he says age is but a number.

Baekhyun X Suzy released the track 'Dream' last year, and the two sparked chemistry all over. Fans just melted when Baekhyun narrated "You're pretty." Who's the mystery girl lucky enough to hear such words from Baekhyun? My heart is pounding already.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

