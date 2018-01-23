1 읽는 중

EXO Wins SMA's Heated 'K-wave Popularity Vote'

중앙일보

EXO won the heated 'K-wave popularity vote' of the '27th Seoul Music Awards(SMA).'

The competition was fierce.

A vote to determine the most loved artist of the year, SMA's popularity votes closed as of January 23 00:00 KST.

There was heated competition over the popular awards and K-wave popular awards, with the mobile votes respectively cast by Korean and overseas fans. While the mobile voting ratio is 30% for the Mainprize and Rookie of the year, for the Popular award (Korean domestic vote) and the K-wave special award (overseas voting) the mobile voting ratio is 100%.

Fans could cast up to 10 votes a day, giving fans a de facto unlimited number of votes. There was fierce competition between fandoms until the very end of the vote.

The &#39;K-wave popularity votes&#39; show EXO in first place and BTS in second. Photo from Seoul Music Awards official website.

And the result? EXO won the 'K-wave popularity award' with 48.68% of the votes. BTS had to settle for second place with 47.48% of the votes, with less than a 1%p difference.

Taemin placed first in the 'popularity vote' with 48.04% of the votes, beating WannaOne who had taken 29.86% of the votes.

The main prize, the rookie award, and categorical winners will be announced on site.

The '27th Seoul Music Awards' will take place on January 25 19:00 at Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

