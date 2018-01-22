1 읽는 중

“Baby on Top”…This BTS Member is the “Real Deal”

중앙일보

입력

Everybody knows BTS' leader is RM and the eldest member is Jin. However, these two aren't the ones that hold the most power within the group.

Hint: it isn't Jin or RM.

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

In March 2017, Jungkook said in a TV interview that he feels like "getting more comfortable with" other members of BTS, all of whom are older than him. Which, in Korean, means that he wishes to do away with the honorifics.

"Jungkook is always super comfortable with us," said Suga. "While he is certainly polite, he can be cheeky at times," Jin added. "Jungkook once told me that I don't know anything," V weighed in as well. "Our youngest has the most power in our group," agreed RM.

When it comes to BTS, the "Baby" seems to be on top!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

