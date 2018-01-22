This BTS Tweet Confused Fans All Across Twitterverse

On January 20, a short tweet published on BTS' official Twitter account confused thousands of non-Korean-Speaking ARMYs.

Every ARMY ever: "I don't understand Korean but I love it."

"But I can't even do 'normal' yet" were the mystery words.

Confused fans' replies flooded in, asking what the tweet means.

It turns out, BTS members were talking about "Superstar BTS," the mobile game co-produced by the group's label label Big Hit Entertainment and Dalcomsoft Inc.

"Superstar BTS" is a rhythmic game featuring BTS songs whose levels of difficulty are divided into Easy, Normal, and Hard.

Fans who were already playing the game agreed, commenting that "normal is actually pretty hard."

You can download the game from Google Play or Apple App Store for free.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

