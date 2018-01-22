1 읽는 중

WANNAONE's KANG DANIEL is January's "Top Male Idol" over BTS' V and PARK JI-HOON

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Kang Daniel of WannaOne(left) and BTS&#39; V. Photo from Instagram @wannaone.official(left) and SBS.

The boy group member of the highest reputation in January, 2018 is WannaOne's Kang Daniel!

For six consecutive months? He really is a super rookie.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On January 20, Korea Reputation Center's announced the results of the big data analysis of 395 boy group members. The center has analyzed 196,682,402 data from December 18, 2017, to January 19, 2018. The data have been gathered by analyzing engagement/participation, media coverage, communication, online community coverage indexes measured by consumer behavior analysis.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Kang Daniel won first place with an engagement/participation index of 8,105,924, media coverage index of 4,647,128, and communication index of 1,330,050. His total index rose 10.23% from his total index of 15,182,373 in December. Kang Daniel topped the list for six months straight.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

V of BTS settled for second, with an engagement/participation index of 7,715,382, media coverage index of 1,606,828, and communication index of 703,452, resulting in a total brand reputation index of 11,189,245. His total index rose 187.51% compared to his December index of 3,891,748.

WannaOne's Park Ji-hoon ranked No.3, with an engagement/participation index of 1,845,753, media coverage index of 906,117, communication index of 1,216,847, online community coverage index of 5,848,603. His total index rose 15.15% from his December index of 5,079,279.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

