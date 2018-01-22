Did MAROON 5 Just Tease a Collaboration with BTS?

Will BTS and Maroon 5 be collaborating on a new project?

Is that a yes? We certainly hope so.

On January 18, one fan requested Maroon 5 that they do "a collaboration with BTS" via Twitter.

Maroon 5 responded to the anonymous fan's wish with a smiley, which excited fans across Twitterverse. As the suggestive tweet got bombarded with an explosive media attention, the band deleted it after a while.

Speculations abound as to what could the smiley mean.

The American pop rock band has also recently followed BTS on Twitter.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

