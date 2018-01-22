BTS vs EXO…Overseas Fandoms Compete for SMA's 'K-wave Popularity Award'

The 'K-wave popularity vote' for the '27th High1 Seoul Music Awards' to be held on January 25 seems to be one hell of a competition! The 'K-wave popularity vote' depends 100% on overseas mobile votes, and votes are coming in from all around the world.

The difference between the votes is a mere 0.02%p, so all EXO-Ls and ARMYs should hurry up and vote!

As of January 22, the top two 'K-wave popular' nominees are BTS and EXO, with BTS in the lead with 47.03% of the votes and EXO with 47.01% to follow. The difference between the votes is a mere 0.02%p. Due to such heated competition between the fandoms, the winner of the 'K-wave popularity vote' remains a mystery until the very last minute. We'll have to wait and see whether it is BTS or EXO who is loved the most by the public.

The 'main popularity vote' also has EXO and BTS as the top two nominees, with EXO leading the vote with 24.68% of the votes and BTS as the runner-up with 20.38%.

With BTS and EXO up against each other in both categories, respective fan websites are flooding with calls to vote. And the same goes for Twitter.

In the '26th Seoul Music Awards,' EXO took the grand prize home, and BTS was awarded best album.

The mobile voting ratio is 30% for the Mainprize and Rookie of the year, 100% for the Popular award (Korean domestic vote), and 100% for the K-wave special award (Overseas voting). The votes close on January 22, 24:00 KST. You can download the official voting app (search by 'Seoul Music Awards') from the AppleApp Store or Google Play Store. You can check out the voting results via the app or the official website for the Seoul Music Awards.

The '27th Seoul Music Awards' will be broadcasted on TV on January 25, from 17:00 KST for three hours and a half via KBS drama, KBS joy, and KBS w. Global fans can also watch the awards online and via mobile. Naver VLIVE will stream the awards live for Korean and overseas fans, and Chinese fans can reach the awards via netease, streaming the awards online and on mobile, as well as featuring the awards on VOD. Japanese fans can watch the awards on TBCchannel, and JOOX will exclusively air the awards for fans in Hong Kong, Macao, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

