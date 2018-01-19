News Anchor GRACE LEE on Her Relationship with the Former Philippine President

Grace Lee, the first foreigner to become a news anchor in the Philippines as well as the well-known lover of the former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, had a photo shoot with Zenith Global.

"I dated him several times.."

A radio disc jockey, reporter, and an anchor, Grace Lee shows off her versatile talents yet again by launching her own cosmetics brand based on her own beauty philosophy.

The photo shoot had two themes, 'Be CHIC' and 'Graceful GRACE,' with the former trying to capture the charismatic side of Grace Lee and the latter showing off her romantic, elegant charms. She shared her ideas all throughout the photo shoot, from her style head to toe to her pose. The on-site staff are said to have marveled at Grace's talents to pull off every concept.

Grace Lee, who had usually done "feminine" themed photo shoots, showed her 'chic' side in the January photo shoot. She commented "I liked the 'chic' concept. All throughout the photo shoot, I kept thinking 'I can be this neat'."

After the photo shoot, Grace Lee shared her thoughts on how she became known as the 'lover of the former president of the Philippines.' She stated "I made the news in Korea for dating him several times. But I wanted to make myself known not over some gossip, but rather for being the first Korean to anchor the news in the Philippines."

Grace Lee showed her aspirations to appear in front of the Korean audience. "I enjoy watching the TV shows 'Infinite Challenge' and 'Welcome, First Time in Korea?'" she stated. She added "I want to introduce Korea to my Filipino friends on the show 'Welcome, First Time in Korea?' There are so many places to go and food to eat in Korea, and I think it will all be worthwhile. Since my work in the Philippines consists of serious stuff, I want to indulge in some fun, bubbly TV shows here in Korea."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

