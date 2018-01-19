WANNAONE Sings BLACKPINK's 'Whistle' in Original Female Key

WannaOne performed to BLACKPINK's hit 'Whistle.'

They sure can hit the high notes.

On KBS 2TV's 'Happy Together 3' aired on January 18, WannaOne members Hwang Min-hyun, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae-hwan, and Bae Jin-young participated in a karaoke contest, stating that they would "sing BLACKPINK's 'Whistle' so as not to kill the mood."

Kim Jae-hwan said with confidence "Original key, please. We'll sing to the female key." The panels were surprised as members began singing in the original key.

As the intro rolled out, WannaOne members lightened the mood, their bodies flowing with the rhythm. Kang Daniel rapped to the lyrics 'Make 'em whistle like a missile bomb bomb. Every time I show up blow up.'

Hwang Min-hyun sang Rose's parts, "You're so beautiful I can't forget you Your eyes still make my heart flutter." Bae Jin-young sang Lisa's lyrics.

Being the 'main vocal' he is, Kim Jae-hwan killed Rose's parts.

Kim Jae-hwan finished the song although he seemed a tad short of breath. All the other artists on the show, including Sunmi, clapped and cheered him on.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

